Gang Behind Multiple Residential Burglaries in Alicante Dismantled





The suspects used climbing techniques and forced entry to target unoccupied homes, operated across several towns, and relied on rental vehicles to avoid detection

Valuable stolen items were recovered, along with clothing and tools used in the burglaries, an air gun, electronic devices, and significant quantities of illegal drugs

The investigation solved nine burglaries committed in Jávea, Benissa, Teulada-Moraira, Cullera, and Tibi

As part of Operation Chimpum25, the Guardia Civil has arrested three individuals—two men and one woman aged between 39 and 44—on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated burglary in residential properties, drug trafficking, and membership of a criminal organization.

The investigation began in November, when the Guardia Civil detected a sharp increase in residential burglaries, particularly in a residential area of Jávea. The perpetrators primarily stole jewellery, cash, electronic devices, accessories, and designer clothing. Initial inquiries revealed that similar crimes were also being committed in nearby towns such as Teulada, Benissa, and Cullera.

In response to this spike in offences—carried out using a consistent modus operandi involving climbing into properties or forcing doors and windows while residents were away—and amid growing public concern and social alarm, the Main Guardia Civil Post in Jávea launched an in-depth investigation.

During the operational phase, extensive surveillance was carried out to monitor the suspects’ movements and routines. These efforts were particularly challenging due to the counter-surveillance measures employed by the group and their frequent use of rental vehicles, which were regularly changed. Once the suspects had been fully identified, officers conducted searches at two properties linked to them, both located in Benidorm.

The searches, carried out in December, were supported by the Valencia No. 3 Public Order and Security Group (GRS), the Alicante Canine Unit, and the Jávea Territorial Criminal Investigation Team. Officers seized numerous valuable items linked to the burglaries, as well as clothing and tools used to commit the crimes. An air-powered weapon, several electronic devices, and substantial quantities of narcotic substances were also confiscated, including:

88 grams of cocaine, 48 grams of pink cocaine, 11 amphetamine tablets, 5 grams of amphetamine, 20 grams of heroin, and 6 grams of methamphetamine.

As a result of this operation, nine residential burglaries committed in Jávea, Benissa, Teulada-Moraira, Cullera, and Tibi have been solved. The suspects face charges relating to nine counts of aggravated burglary, one offence against public health for drug trafficking, and one count of belonging to a criminal organization. The two male suspects have been remanded in custody.

This operation has helped restore peace of mind to residents across the region and has enabled the recovery of a large number of stolen items, many of which have already been returned to their rightful owners.