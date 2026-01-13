ETIAS Delayed Again: UK Travellers to Spain Won’t Need New Permit Until 2027





British holidaymakers and business travellers heading to Spain have been granted another reprieve after the European Union confirmed a further delay to its long-planned travel authorisation scheme.

The EU’s European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will now be introduced in the final months of 2026, followed by a six-month transition period. As a result, the permit will not become compulsory until at least April 2027, according to an update published on 9 January 2026.

ETIAS, often compared to the United States’ ESTA system, will require visa-free visitors from countries including the UK, the US, Canada and Australia to apply online and pay a €20 fee before entering the Schengen Area.

The latest postponement is linked to the gradual rollout of the EU’s new biometric Entry/Exit System (EES), which will record fingerprints and facial images of non-EU travellers. Spain began pilot testing the system in Madrid in late 2025 and is expected to have it fully operational by April 2026.

Tourism leaders in Spain have welcomed the delay, which removes the prospect of additional bureaucracy and costs during a period of strong recovery in visitor numbers. Industry figures had warned that an earlier launch could have caused confusion at airports, particularly during peak travel seasons for long-haul visitors.

Spain’s airport operator, AENA, said the extra time would allow border and ground staff to receive further training and ensure the two systems work smoothly together.

When ETIAS does eventually come into force, airlines will be required to check passengers’ authorisation details before departure. Travellers will need only one ETIAS permit for trips across multiple Schengen countries, with approval lasting up to three years or until a passport expires. EU passport holders will be exempt.

EU officials say the delay reflects ongoing technical challenges in linking national border databases. Critics, however, argue that political concerns about discouraging travel during a fragile economic recovery have also played a role.

Either way, UK travellers to Spain now have at least another year before the new system becomes a reality.