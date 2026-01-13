Demolition Begins at Torrevieja’s Plaza de Capdepont as Waterfront Redevelopment Accelerates





Demolition work is due to begin this week at Torrevieja’s Plaza de Capdepont, marking another major step in the long-running redevelopment of the town’s port and seafront.

The municipal building set for demolition once housed Torrevieja’s main tourist office, later serving as an office for foreign residents and a local police station. The single-storey structure, built around 40 years ago, stands on land designated as green space and covers just under 800 square metres.

Its removal follows the rapid demolition of the Paseo de la Libertad, which disappeared in just two weeks. Despite earlier assurances from the council that existing trees would be preserved, most of the original vegetation — including a full row of date palms and several ficus trees — has been removed.

The cleared site sits at the junction of Avenida de la Libertad, Rambla Juan Mateo and Calle Torrevejenses Ausentes. Under the redevelopment plans, the area will be reshaped to form a new road linking the port’s exit lane and underground car park with Rambla Juan Mateo, which will become the main traffic route from the seafront. Calle María Parodi is set to serve as the principal entrance.

Alongside the road, the project includes a new public plaza with children’s play areas and street furniture, while also acting as a boundary for the fairground site.

The works form part of the second phase of the port redevelopment, described by the council as “secondary electrification”. In practice, this has involved relocating the artisan market, demolishing existing promenades and installing basic services to allow fairground attractions to return to the area.

While essential infrastructure such as lighting, drainage and electrical systems has already been completed, several visible elements remain unfinished. These include paving, landscaping, fountains and play equipment. Two fountains — one costing €100,000 and another budgeted at €500,000 — are running months behind schedule and will not be completed in time for the opening of the new leisure centre at Easter.

The overall redevelopment has already exceeded €40 million in public investment, with €1.8 million spent on project design alone, including seven contract modifications since mid-2023. Despite this, no full public presentation of the final design has been released.

Local hospitality businesses have accepted the timing of the demolition, which coincides with the quieter winter period. Restaurant owners hope the new open plaza will enhance the area and support outdoor dining, a key economic priority for the town centre.

The stated aim of the redevelopment was to reconnect the port with the town. Critics argue that, so far, the project appears focused on directing pedestrian traffic towards the new leisure complex and fairgrounds, rather than restoring open, unobstructed views of the waterfront.