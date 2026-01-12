Spanish Hoteliers Demand Action Over Long Airport Passport Queues





Spanish hoteliers have called on the Ministry of the Interior to urgently reinforce border control staff and optimise airport systems, warning that long queues at passport control are becoming a structural problem that threatens Spain’s reputation as a top tourist destination.

The Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (CEHAT) said international airports, particularly those handling large numbers of UK travellers since Brexit, are experiencing repeated bottlenecks at entry points. The confederation highlighted that existing biometric and technological control systems are not yet operating at full capacity, and a shortage of police officers exacerbates delays.

CEHAT president Jorge Marichal described waiting times of an hour or more as “unreasonable,” noting the strain on vulnerable travellers, including families with young children, elderly visitors, and those with special needs. He warned that the first impression of Spain for millions of tourists is being marred by long waits, which could negatively impact the country’s tourism brand.

The association has formally urged the government to take structural measures, including boosting staff, fully deploying biometric systems, and improving resource planning to match the growth of international tourism.

The concern coincides with the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES), introduced in October 2025 and now rolled out to more airports and ports. While the system is designed to streamline passport checks in the long term, initial implementation has caused delays. ABTA – The Travel Association – said passenger experiences have varied, and warned that queues could increase as the system expands. ABTA chief executive Mark Tanzer urged authorities to use contingency measures, such as temporarily limiting checks, to manage the flow of travellers.