Three Arrested for Scamming Tourists in Guadalest





The Guardia Civil, working alongside Callosa d’en Sarrià Local Police, has arrested three men in the old town of Castell de Guadalest for allegedly defrauding tourists using fake charity appeals. The suspects reportedly used forged documents to solicit donations in busy tourist areas.

The arrests are part of the “Safe Tourism” initiative and were made possible thanks to the prompt reporting of suspicious activity by local residents and visitors. The three men, aged between 40 and 45, face charges of belonging to a criminal organisation, fraud, and forgery of private documents.

The investigation, known as Operation “Ludwiz,” began after authorities received multiple alerts about individuals approaching tourists with forms and purportedly official credentials for charitable associations. The suspects often claimed to be raising funds for children or people with disabilities, exploiting the goodwill of visitors.

This scam, known as the “charity method,” involves pressuring victims to make immediate donations using forged documentation and signature lists. Civil Guard officers carried out witness interviews and covert surveillance, confirming the suspects coordinated their actions, assigning specific roles during the fraudulent activities.

The arrests followed a new tip-off from local residents and shopkeepers in the old town, prompting a joint operation by the Civil Guard and Local Police. The suspects were intercepted while travelling in a vehicle. Authorities seized forged documents, signature lists, and cash allegedly obtained through the scams.

The detainees appeared before the Investigating Courts of Villajoyosa, which released them under precautionary measures. The Civil Guard continues to investigate whether the group may have committed similar offences in other tourist destinations across Spain.

Officials have urged the public to exercise caution when approached for donations in public spaces and highlighted the importance of citizen cooperation in preventing scams that undermine the safety and reputation of tourist areas.