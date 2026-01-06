Tuk-Tuks a Familiar Sight on Alicante’s Streets as Debate Grows Over Their Regulation





Tuk-tuks have become an increasingly common sight in Alicante, particularly in tourist-heavy areas such as the Old Town, the seafront and central commercial districts. Marketed mainly as sightseeing vehicles, these small three-wheeled motorised tricycles offer short tours of the city and have proved popular with visitors. However, their rapid growth has also sparked debate over traffic, safety and the use of public space.

In recent years, the number of tuk-tuks operating in Alicante has risen noticeably, filling a niche between traditional taxis and guided walking tours. Supporters argue that they provide a low-impact, flexible way for tourists to explore the city, especially for people with reduced mobility. Operators also highlight their contribution to local employment and tourism.

At the same time, concerns have emerged from residents, drivers and business groups. Critics point to congestion on narrow streets, particularly in historic areas not designed for motor traffic. Pedestrians have also raised safety concerns, as tuk-tuks often share space with foot traffic in busy zones, while other road users complain about traffic disruptions and sudden stops.

A key issue is the lack of specific regulation. Alicante’s current traffic ordinance, approved in 2011, does not explicitly cover tuk-tuks, placing them in a legal grey area. Unlike taxis or ride-hailing services, they do not require dedicated licences, which has led to claims of unfair competition and inconsistent enforcement.

City authorities have acknowledged the problem, noting that the absence of clear rules makes it difficult to impose technical, safety or operational standards. As a result, Alicante City Council has begun exploring ways to regulate the sector, including defining authorised routes, restricting access to congested or pedestrian-heavy areas, and setting conditions for operation.

Some initial measures have already been introduced, including restrictions on tuk-tuk access in parts of the Old Town and around the city’s Low Emission Zone, where traffic pressure is highest. These steps are seen as a temporary response while broader regulations are considered.

The debate reflects a wider challenge faced by many tourist cities: balancing innovative transport options with the need to protect residents’ quality of life, ensure road safety and preserve historic urban spaces. Similar discussions are taking place in other Spanish and European cities, some of which have opted for strict limits or outright bans, while others have introduced licensing systems.

As Alicante continues to grow as a tourist destination, the future of tuk-tuks will likely depend on finding a regulatory framework that allows the activity to coexist with other forms of transport without compromising safety, mobility or public order.