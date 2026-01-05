Civil Guard Investigates San Pedro del Pinatar Resident for Illegal Possession of Finches





Legal proceedings have been opened against him as the suspected perpetrator of a wildlife crime.

The case involves four finches, including some commonly known as European goldfinches (Carduelis carduelis) and others of the same species.

Murcia, January 5, 2026 – The Civil Guard in the Region of Murcia has conducted an investigation and discovered several finches at a residence in San Pedro del Pinatar. The homeowner is being investigated as the suspected author of a crime against flora and fauna.

The operation began when Civil Guard officers were carrying out routine duties in San Pedro del Pinatar and noticed what appeared to be several goldfinches at a local residence.

With the owner’s consent, SEPRONA officers (the Civil Guard’s Nature Protection Service) entered the property and learned that the birds actually belonged to a third party, who admitted to not having a hunting license or the required administrative authorization to possess, breed, or transport these protected species.

SEPRONA placed the animals under the jurisdiction of the San Javier Court and initiated proceedings for the suspected commission of a wildlife protection offense, as defined in the Penal Code. This concerns the illegal possession of finches, in accordance with both European and regional regulations for the conservation of wild birds.

The Civil Guard reminds the public that the capture, possession, or trade of protected wild birds is strictly prohibited without the appropriate administrative authorization. Such actions cause serious harm to biodiversity.