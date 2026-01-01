“ONE DEATH IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL, SIXTY IN SPAIN: The Great Disparity in Europe’s Migration Grief”





Every migrant death in the English Channel prompts political condemnation, media saturation and public outrage in the UK. Yet further south, in Spanish waters, a far deadlier migration crisis continues with comparatively little international attention — despite a death toll more than 3,000% higher.

As of 22 December 2025, approximately 41,468 people had been detected crossing the English Channel in small boats, of which between 15 and 20 migrants are believed to have died.

By contrast, Spain recorded around 33,964 sea arrivals over roughly the same period, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior and UNHCR. However, more than 3,100 migrants lost their lives trying to reach Spanish shores — including around 600 women and children.

While the number of deaths represents a sharp decline from the 10,500 fatalities recorded in 2024, when over 61,000 migrants arrived by boat, the figures still dwarf those seen in northern Europe.

Spain’s Interior Ministry reported that irregular arrivals by sea and land are down from 60,311 during the same period last year. The decline is largely attributed to intensified border controls in Mauritania, a key departure point for migrants heading towards Spain.

In 2024, Mauritania signed a migration partnership with the European Union worth €210 million, but Human Rights Watch has since accused Mauritanian authorities of systematic abuses against migrants, including rape and torture — allegations the government denies.

According to the NGO Caminando Fronteras, the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands remains the deadliest, claiming 1,906 lives this year. The Algeria–Balearics route accounted for 1,037 deaths, while a new and increasingly perilous route from Guinea to the Canaries, spanning 2,200 kilometres, has also emerged.

Flowers on the beach left by family members and activists in memory of people who died crossing in small boats

Maleno described Europe’s approach as one of “necropolitics,” warning that far-right rhetoric and restrictive migration policies are eroding human rights. “The persecution and witch-hunts of migrants are having a devastating impact,” she said.

The report concludes that official responses to maritime tragedies in waters surrounding Spain remain “patently inadequate,” citing delayed rescue operations, insufficient resources and a lack of political will.

The 3,090 confirmed victims this year came from 30 countries, primarily in west and north Africa, but also Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Iraq and Egypt.

While a single death in the English Channel can dominate headlines for days, thousands of deaths in the Mediterranean and Atlantic continue to pass largely unnoticed — a stark illustration of how geography shapes outrage, and whose lives command attention.