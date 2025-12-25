Spanish Socialists Call on PM Sánchez to Step Down Amid Mounting Scandals





Pressure is mounting within Spain’s Socialist Party (PSOE) for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to resign following a series of electoral defeats and high-profile corruption scandals.

The party suffered its worst-ever result in Extremadura, a socialist stronghold for nearly 30 years, prompting the resignation of regional party leader Miguel Ángel Gallardo. Fearing further losses in upcoming regional elections ahead of the 2027 general vote, senior PSOE figure and former Public Administration Minister Jordi Sevilla told Europa Press that the party needs a “solid alternative” to Sánchez to prevent further decline.

Sevilla criticized Sánchez for surrounding himself with loyal allies, many of whom hold ministerial positions, effectively silencing internal criticism. He also condemned what he described as the party’s “populist drift” away from core social democratic principles. Sevilla plans to publish a manifesto with prominent socialists in January to launch a leadership renewal.

Other former party leaders, including ex-Prime Minister Felipe González and former Deputy PM Alfonso Guerra, have voiced concern over Sánchez’s “anti-democratic discourse” and focus on staying in power.

The PSOE has been battered by a wave of judicial probes. Investigations include alleged irregularities in public procurement, the “Koldo scheme” involving kickbacks for contracts, and cases linked to senior officials personally appointed by Sánchez.

One former minister is in pre-trial detention, while Sánchez’s wife and brother face trial in 2026 over alleged corruption. Castilla-La Mancha’s socialist president, Emiliano García-Page, warned that ongoing investigations could “jeopardize an entire era” for the party.