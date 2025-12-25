After Double Murder Shocks Elche, Squatters Held in Pretrial Detention





Elche was rocked on Monday evening when two alleged squatters allegedly killed two men and left a third seriously injured in a luxury villa in El Pinet. The suspects, both Polish nationals, were arrested after a tense 20-hour standoff, the Civil Guard confirmed.

According to reports, the victims—three German friends of the villa’s owner—had gone to check on the property after the owner suspected someone was inside. What began as a routine visit ended in horror. The suspects reportedly refused to leave and violently attacked the visitors. Autopsies indicate the two dead men suffered multiple traumatic injuries; no firearms or knives were involved.

The drama unfolded around 6:00 PM, when a panicked 112 call reported a fight. Moments later, a local neighbour spotted a man attempting to load two bodies into a car trunk, prompting an urgent police response. The villa, abandoned for months each year, became the scene of a chilling crime that investigators say was not linked to any previous vendetta.

Elche’s Court of Instruction Number 3 has now ordered the two suspects held in pretrial detention without bail. They face charges of double homicide, attempted homicide, and illegal squatting. Both the victims and the alleged perpetrators reportedly had no prior criminal records.

The case remains under investigation, and the presiding judge has ordered all proceedings to remain secret. Authorities are piecing together the events that led a quiet residential area to become the scene of a shocking and brutal double murder.