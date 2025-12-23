Spain to introduce air-conditioned ‘climate shelters’ to protect residents and tourists from heatwaves





From powerful hurricanes to prolonged heatwaves and devastating wildfires, climate change is increasingly placing billions of people at risk, with many countries struggling to cope with more extreme weather.

Spain has been hit particularly hard. This summer, temperatures in parts of the country soared to as high as 46°C, with southern regions experiencing the most severe heat. Central areas near Madrid were also affected by wildfires in August, highlighting the growing impact of climate-related events.

In response, the Spanish government has announced plans to roll out a nationwide network of air-conditioned “climate shelters” designed to protect both locals and tourists during periods of extreme heat.

Speaking at a climate change conference in Madrid this week, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the shelters as public spaces where anyone can go to cool down during what he called “devastating droughts and heatwaves”. He warned that summer temperatures above 40°C are “now the new normal” and pledged continued government support to help communities adapt.

The shelters will be equipped with air conditioning, free drinking water and seating areas where people can rest safely during extreme temperatures. Some regional governments, including Catalonia — home to Barcelona — have already introduced similar measures, which have been well received by the public.

The new shelters will be rolled out gradually across the country, with priority given to areas most affected by extreme heat. Regions that already have shelters or experience milder conditions may have to wait while resources are directed to the most vulnerable locations.

The government aims to have many of the new shelters operational before the summer of 2026. At the same conference, Sánchez also unveiled new flood-prevention plans following heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Spain this year. He pledged an additional €20 million to help prevent wildfires and called on political opponents to back his proposals, describing them as “a shield for Spain” as the country prepares for a hotter and more unpredictable future.