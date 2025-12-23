Orihuela Paseo Calvo Sotelo reopens with taxpayers footing the bill, after losing €471,000 in EU funds





The Orihuela City Council has reopened the Paseo after completing a long-delayed redevelopment that ultimately cost the municipality more than half a million euros, following the loss of European funding due to missed administrative deadlines.

Originally earmarked to receive €471,000 in EU funds, the project lost that financing after the council failed to comply with required timeframes, a setback compounded by an additional €45,000 in late-payment interest accumulated since July 2022.

As a result, the entire cost has been borne by the taxpayer. The final expenditure amounts to €567,389, even after the winning contractor reduced the original tender price of €776,820 with a lower bid.

Despite the financial controversy, the council presented the reopening as a significant urban improvement. Works began in 2022 and were marked by technical difficulties and strong neighbourhood opposition, particularly over concerns that the new pavement level would impede access to homes and businesses or worsen drainage. Municipal officials insist these fears have been addressed.

According to councillor Noelia Grao, the redevelopment resolves one of the Paseo’s longstanding problems: flooding during heavy rainfall. The area, which historically acted as a natural runoff point, now has reinforced surface drainage and a new underground collector designed to evacuate water more rapidly during storms.

The redesigned promenade features a single-level platform prioritising pedestrians, while maintaining façade-level sidewalk heights to preserve accessibility. Tactile paving has been added for people with visual impairments, and the space has been dimensioned to accommodate traditional events such as Holy Week processions. Over Christmas, the area will remain closed to traffic to encourage family use.

Additional measures include new trees for shade, the planned installation of security cameras, and a decorative pavement mosaic inspired by poet Miguel Hernández, intended to reinforce the historic centre’s identity.

Mayor Pepe Vegara described the project as a first step in a broader strategy to revitalise Orihuela’s historic centre, alongside housing rehabilitation and urban renewal initiatives aimed at attracting younger residents. However, the reopening is inevitably overshadowed by the loss of European funds, which transformed what was meant to be a largely externally financed scheme into a significant cost for local taxpayers.