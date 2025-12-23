Major Cocaine Empire Exposed in Torrevieja and Almoradí





Five people have been arrested in a major drug trafficking crackdown in Alicante, as the National Police dismantled a criminal network moving cocaine and ecstasy across Torrevieja and Almoradí. The suspects—three men and two women, aged 35 to 50—are accused of running an organized operation supplying cocaine to local dealers. Three of them have now been remanded in custody.

The investigation kicked off after police received tips about suspicious activity in the area. Officers discovered the group operated from multiple homes and used vehicles to transport the drugs between towns, staying one step ahead of law enforcement.

Six properties in Rojales, Daya Nueva, Catral, and Almoradí were raided under court orders. What police found was staggering: over 4.5 kilos of cocaine, 1 kilo of ecstasy pills, 16 grams of MDMA, €14,000 in cash, and six precision scales. Authorities noted the suspects’ elaborate hiding methods, including secret stashes in different rooms—and even inside a modified butane canister.

Following the raids, all five suspects appeared before the duty judge in Torrevieja. The judge ordered three of them held in custody while the investigation continues, as authorities piece together the full scale of the operation.

This bust highlights the ongoing fight against organized drug crime in the Alicante region and the lengths traffickers will go to hide their illicit trade.