Heavy Rains Expose New Leaks and Worsen Longstanding Damp Problems at José Fina Manresa Primary School





Leaks, Damp and Council inaction as Parents Warn of Worsening Conditions at Orihuela Primary School

Recent rainfall has caused new leaks to appear and significantly worsened existing damp and water infiltration problems at CEIP José Fina Manresa, according to the school’s Parents’ Association (AMPA), which has been warning local authorities about the situation for months.

The AMPA reports that it has repeatedly submitted formal requests to the Orihuela City Council calling for repairs to numerous defects at the school, with particular emphasis on fixing several leaks affecting the entire ground floor. These requests, parents say, were made in anticipation of rainfall episodes that could aggravate the already fragile condition of the building.

Letters were sent to the Department of Education—responsible for school maintenance and coordination with other municipal areas—as well as to the Department of Infrastructure, which manages maintenance crews, and to the Mayor and Councillor for Economic Affairs, who has the authority to increase maintenance budget allocations. According to the AMPA, none of these appeals has received a response.

“The rainfall episode last week has worsened the unhealthy conditions and the aesthetic and structural deterioration caused by the existing leaks and damp,” parents stated, adding that a new leak has now appeared in the music classroom. “This leads us to fear that the situation could become even more serious with the rainfall forecast over the Christmas period.”

Parents also expressed concern over what they describe as a lack of action by key municipal figures. They criticized the failure to increase maintenance funding, the absence of repair crews, and what they perceive as poor coordination between departments. “We are afraid that, due to the inaction of those responsible for ensuring the safety and condition of the facilities used by our children, we will return after the holidays to a severely deteriorated school,” they said.

With the Christmas break approaching and further rain expected, the AMPA warns that the lack of an institutional response is deeply worrying. “We hope that this season, traditionally associated with goodwill, will prompt our political representatives to take action,” the association said. “However, this is not about goodwill—it is about acting responsibly in the face of the poor conditions of our school, a problem that also affects many others.”

The parents’ association is calling for the urgent and immediate repair of the damp and leaks to prevent further deterioration and ensure safe, healthy conditions for students and staff.