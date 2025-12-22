Iconic Mud Bath Facilities to be refurbished in San Pedro





The San Pedro del Pinatar Town Council has approved a comprehensive renovation of the Mud Bath platforms located within the Salinas y Arenales Regional Park, reinforcing the municipality’s commitment to health, wellbeing, and sustainable tourism.

Fully funded by the European Union’s Next Generation EU programme, the project represents an investment of €232,341.29 and will modernise one of the area’s most emblematic natural health attractions.

Renowned for their natural therapeutic properties, the mud baths of San Pedro del Pinatar attract thousands of visitors each year seeking relief from joint, muscle, and skin conditions.

The renovation will significantly improve accessibility and safety, ensuring that people of all ages and mobility levels can continue to benefit from the healing qualities of the mineral-rich mud in a secure and comfortable environment. The redesign also prioritises sensitive integration with the surrounding landscape, preserving the delicate ecological balance of the regional park.

This initiative supports healthier and more sustainable use of the area by better organising visitor access and reducing environmental pressure on coastal ecosystems. The Town Council highlights that the upgrade is particularly important following damage caused by recent storms and represents a long-term investment in high-quality, year-round health tourism.

Complementing this project, the Local Governing Board has approved several additional initiatives under the Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan. These include improved traffic management and parking regulation around the Regional Park through smart sensors, average-speed cameras, and digital information systems.

With an investment of €398,409.64, this measure will enhance road safety, reduce congestion, and contribute to a calmer, healthier environment for visitors.

Environmental restoration works have also been awarded for the natural beaches of La Llana, El Mojón, and Torre Derribada. With a budget of €122,999.61, the project will involve revegetation with native species, removal of invasive plants, and renewal of sand traps, improving both ecological health and the restorative experience these natural beaches offer.

Another approved development is the construction of a new elevated, fully accessible observation platform along Port Boulevard. Budgeted at €143,802.45, the viewpoint will provide panoramic views of the salt flats and serve as an educational space highlighting the environmental and health value of this unique landscape.

In addition, the Tourist Initiatives Centre will undergo energy-efficiency improvements, with an investment of €104,017.72. The modernisation will reduce energy consumption while enhancing comfort for visitors seeking information about wellness, nature, and leisure activities in the area.

Together, these projects form part of a unified strategy to position San Pedro del Pinatar as a leading destination for sustainable health and wellbeing tourism. The Town Council stresses that these investments protect the natural environment, enhance visitor wellbeing, and support the local economy, strengthening the municipality’s role as a benchmark destination in the Mar Menor region.