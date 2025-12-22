Elche give a Christmas Masterclass at the Martínez Valero





Elche 4–0 Rayo Vallecano:

Elche signed off 2025 in emphatic style, sweeping aside Rayo Vallecano with a dominant 4–0 victory that underlined their growing belief and clear footballing identity. An early goal, resilience during Rayo’s strongest spell, and a ruthless final act combined to produce yet another home exhibition from Eder Sarabia’s side.

Even the rain — a rare guest at the Martínez Valero during Elche’s historic year — made an appearance for the festive farewell. The ninth visiting team to arrive at this World Cup stadium this season, Rayo left with the same fate as the previous eight: outplayed. Like four before them, they were also beaten on the scoreboard. And beaten heavily.

Sarabia had warned after defeat in Mallorca a week earlier that it was time for both “exhibition and response”. Elche delivered exactly that. Back on familiar ground, knowing every inch of their pitch and every movement of their teammates, the franjiverdes produced a performance bordering on perfection — remarkable for a club still building among the elite through ideas rather than history or budget.

Every goal carried extra meaning. Héctor Fort, Álvaro Rodríguez, Germán Valera and Martim Neto were the scorers, but each strike was the result of collective brilliance: Bigas’ intelligence and composure in the build-up to the second, Rafa Mir’s vision in the third, and Josan’s calmness before the fourth. This was not luck — it was the model, the project, the plan.

The party began with a mosaic, cold weather, rain… and a goal. A superb one. Héctor Fort, increasingly influential in Sarabia’s system alongside Álvaro Núñez, finished a fine individual move after Álvaro Rodríguez won a long ball from Iñaki Peña. The Barça loanee slipped between two defenders and finished with quality, though celebrations were cut short when a clash with Mendy left him injured and forced off.

Elche were unfazed. They absorbed Rayo’s pressure during the visitors’ best spell, particularly after the half-hour mark, when possession tilted and tension grew around the slender 1–0 lead. Sarabia’s adjustments at the break proved decisive.

The second half followed Elche’s ideal script: advantage secured, structure intact, and an opponent willing to attack. Leadership flowed from Affengruber and Bigas through to Aguado and Febas. When everything clicked, Elche were unstoppable — especially at home.

After warnings from Rafa Mir and Álvaro Rodríguez, the match was settled in a devastating two-minute burst. Febas, drifting left, illuminated the decisive move with a perfectly weighted pass to Bigas, now attacking almost as a full-back. At 35, the captain showed that intelligence beats pace, ghosting past Batalla before squaring for Rodríguez to finish.

Moments later came the third, a slick team move finished by Germán Valera. From there, it was pure celebration — reminiscent of that unforgettable afternoon in A Coruña when Elche returned to LaLiga. Eyes no longer on the scoreboard, but on the pitch and the stands. Smiles, joy, belief.

Martim Neto added the fourth to wrap up the Christmas gift: another victory, another statement, another exhibition from an Elche side that continues to make its supporters dream.

Images courtesy: Elche CF Twitter