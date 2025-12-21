Torrevieja grind out vital away win to keep title pressure on League Leaders Benidorm





BY CHRIS PEACH

Rayo Ibense ‘A’ 0-1 SC Torrevieja CF – Scorer Ismail (28)

SC Torrevieja signed off 2025 with a hard-earned 1–0 away victory over a battling Rayo Ibense ‘A’, tightening their hold on second place and keeping the pressure firmly on leaders Benidorm, who ended the weekend four points clear following their narrow 3-2 success at Calpe.

With winger Caleb beginning on the bench, Torrevieja coach Piquero reverted to a back four and welcomed left-back Alex back into the starting line-up. The visitors arrived in confident mood, but were quickly reminded that an Ibense side fighting to arrest a slide down the table would offer no easy afternoon.

The opening stages were scrappy and stop-start. Play was halted on ten minutes when Ibense’s Manresa required treatment for a shoulder injury; although he briefly continued, he was eventually forced off seven minutes later, replaced by Loel.

Torrevieja threatened in unusual fashion when Breno’s cross-shot nearly caught out the home goalkeeper, looping just over the bar. Soon after, the visitors recorded the first efforts on target: Matías was denied by a sharp save from the left of the box, before the Ibense keeper was again called into action to push away a long-range free kick.

The decisive moment arrived on 28 minutes. A costly misunderstanding between the Ibense goalkeeper and his centre-back left the ball loose inside the area, and Torrevieja’s leading scorer Ismail reacted quickest to prod home from close range.

Ismail remained a constant menace and later headed narrowly wide from a Morales cross. Ibense showed flashes of promise themselves, and Torrevieja defender Jorge Carmona — already on a booking — was fortunate to escape further sanction after a dubious pull-back halted a home counter-attack.

Half-time: Rayo Ibense ‘A’ 0–1 SC Torrevieja

The second half began quietly, with the first real chance not arriving until the 55th minute when Matías again tested the Ibense goalkeeper from close range. The hosts responded moments later with a quick break that ended in a blocked shot and a corner.

Ibense then enjoyed their best spell of the match, pushing Torrevieja back and forcing the visitors into spells of sustained defending. Piquero reacted on 64 minutes with a triple substitution, introducing Toro, Ramiro and Gálvez — returning after a lengthy injury — in place of Pucho, Abadía and Carmona.

The changes steadied Torrevieja, who nearly doubled their advantage with 15 minutes remaining when Loel won a header inside the six-yard box, only for the chance to slip away without a decisive touch.

Ibense continued to press. One dangerous delivery was met six yards out but deflected straight at goalkeeper Pizarro, who was again called into action moments later to save from the edge of the area before watching the rebound fly over the bar.

Late on, Morales was forced off with a knock and replaced by Caleb as the hosts committed men forward. Tempers frayed in the closing stages when Ibense appealed vociferously for a penalty for handball. The referee waved play on, and the protests resulted in a member of the Ibense coaching staff being dismissed for dissent.

Full-time: Rayo Ibense ‘A’ 0–1 SC Torrevieja

The final whistle sealed a crucial three points for Torrevieja heading into the winter break. While the visitors will be delighted with both the result and another clean sheet, Ibense were left frustrated after a second-half display that arguably deserved a share of the spoils.

Match report: Chris Peach (Torry Army Social Media) Email: torryarmyfootball@gmail.com