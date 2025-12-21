The Leader Newspaper Edition 1107 – 22 December 2025





Pilar de la Horadada has been honoured as European City of Sport 2026 at the European Parliament, a recognition from ACES Europe celebrating towns that promote health, sport, culture, tourism, and connection with nature.

Good news also for Orihuela Costa which finally looks to be getting it’s second Medical Centre. We now learn that the project falls under a renewed health-sector version of the Generalitat’s “Plan Edificant,” which allows municipalities to oversee the construction or expansion of primary healthcare centres while the regional government covers costs.

The proposal set to be presented at the city plenary meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, December 23.