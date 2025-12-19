Crescendo Choir Performs Christmas Concerts in December, Featured on TV too





Crescendo International Choir performed two Christmas concerts in December, singing popular songs in English and Spanish, including The Little Drummer Boy, Campana Sobre Campana and I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.

The first concert was held Sunday night, December 14 at Iglesia de Santiago de Apostol in Benijofar. The following night, the choir gave a concert at La Siesta Evangelical Church in Torrevieja.

At the second concert, a Scottish bagpipe player, Donnie MacDiarmid, also performed a few Christmas carols as the choir sang along.

Funds raised at the Benijofar event went to support the Benijofar social services food bank while funds raised at the La Siesta event went to support church causes, including financial support for a girls orphanage in Mozambique.

Also in December, Crescendo International Choir was featured on a local television program, highlighting that singers come from so many different countries in the choir.

A portion of an internationally-themed concert given by the choir in November at Salt Church was shown on the Valencian TV channel A Punt. They were particularly interested in this intercultural concert, which included the performance of two traditional Valencian songs.

If you are interested in getting involved in singing in Crescendo Choir, you are invited to come to one of their rehearsals. Rehearsals are being held at Rincon de Miguel restaurant in Los Montesinos every Monday starting on January 12, 2026 from 17:30 to 19:50 until further notice. All singers are welcome.

For more details, see its web site at crescendo-choir.com. You can see videos of many performed songs at a variety of recent concerts and details about the recently televised event there. https://free-5589720.webadorsite.com/high-profile-events.

You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. The current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Its music director, Irene Oliva, and its pianist Carlos Almela, are both accomplished Spanish musicians.

Photos by Diego van der Hak.