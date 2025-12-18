Campoverde Residents Provide Christmas Joy To Local Orphans





The residents of Campoverde have surpassed themselves in their Christmas support for the San Jose Obrero orphanage in Orihuela. This annual event is organised by Campoverde Church in the Community (the local English-speaking Anglican Church) and aims to provide Christmas presents for all the children in the orphanage.

Working with other local organisations and the local Iceland (local Overseas Food Store) the Church organises for local people to donate a Christmas gift box to a named child. In total some 115 gift boxes were donated, together with 122 chocolate treats and to cap it all off 2 beautiful Teddies, a number of model cars and 4 bicycles were also donated.

Maggie Dew the Church Warden said, “I am always amazed at the generosity of Campoverde residents, every year we get more and more presents, and this year residents have surpassed themselves. This is the true Christian spirit of Christmas when we remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves”.

The work with the orphanage is only one part of Campoverde Church’s work with the local community. There is a packed calendar of events throughout the year involving local people of all ages. Maggie said “we are a friendly Church that aims to bring our faith out of our Church building and into the wider community where we can best meet the needs of local people.

We always welcome new members so if anyone wants to get involved in our work just drop me an email at maggieruthdew@hotmail.com or read all about our activities on our Facebook page: Church in the Community – Campoverde.