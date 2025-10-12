Torrevieja Celebrates Nou d’Octubre with Pride and Honors Local Heroes





Torrevieja, Spain — Torrevieja marked this year’s Nou d’Octubre, the Day of the Valencian Community, with a vibrant institutional celebration in the Plaza de la Constitución, showcasing the city’s community spirit and civic pride.

The ceremony featured performances of the Torrevieja, Valencian, and Spanish anthems by the talented Torrevieja Musical Union Band, followed by the hoisting of the Real Senyera de Valencia by Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Queen of Salt, Nuria Martí de Oro, symbolizing the city’s deep connection to Valencian heritage.

Safety and preparedness were also at the forefront. Ahead of the celebration, the City Council activated a full coordination of municipal and emergency services, officially constituting the Municipal Operational Coordination Center (Cecopal) to ensure a rapid and effective response to any incident.

Despite cautious skies, the event proceeded smoothly, reflecting both the city’s organizational strength and community resilience. The morning concluded with a heartfelt tribute to the volunteers of the Local Civil Protection Group of Torrevieja, recognized for their dedication and service during the ceremony at the Municipal Theater.

Torrevieja’s Nou d’Octubre celebration not only honored Valencian identity but also highlighted the city’s pride in its citizens, volunteers, and enduring spirit of solidarity.

Image courtesy: Objectivo Torrevieja