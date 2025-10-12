Ryanair Cuts 1.2 Million Seats in Spain as it ends all Asturias Flights Over High Airport Fees





Ryanair, Spain’s largest airline, has announced a major reduction of 1.2 million seats to regional Spanish airports in its Summer 2026 schedule, marking a 10% cut. The airline will also completely suspend flights to and from Asturias Airport, blaming high fees imposed by Aena, the state-controlled airport operator.

This follows a previous reduction of 1 million seats for Winter 2025, highlighting Ryanair’s frustration with government inaction on airport pricing and regulatory issues.

The cuts are a direct result of the Spanish government’s failure to restrain Aena’s monopoly, which continues to charge underused regional airports fees similar to major hubs like Madrid and Barcelona.

Ryanair says these fees make regional airports uncompetitive, pushing capacity toward higher-demand airports in Spain and lower-cost alternatives abroad, including Morocco, Italy, Croatia, Albania, Sweden, and Hungary, where fees and taxes are lower.

Ryanair has also criticized Minister Bustinduy’s illegal bag fines, which breach EU law, and the government’s refusal to act against overcharging by online travel agencies, harming Spanish consumers. Despite writing eight letters over 18 months, Ryanair claims the government has done nothing to address these issues.

CEO Michael O’Leary condemned the government and Aena, warning that a planned 7% fee increase—the highest in over a decade—will further harm regional traffic, tourism, and jobs. He called on Prime Minister Sanchez to intervene, citing lost growth opportunities and unfulfilled Ryanair expansion plans that could have increased traffic by 40% by 2030.

Despite these setbacks, Ryanair remains a major investor in Spain, with new maintenance facilities in Madrid and Seville and an upcoming Airline Training Centre in Madrid.

The airline says it is committed to Spain but will continue reducing capacity at regional airports until fees are competitive with other European and North African destinations.

Ryanair’s decision underscores the conflict between airline operators, government-controlled monopolies, and regulatory missteps, and its impact on regional connectivity, tourism, and job creation in Spain.

Without reform, more cuts to regional air services appear inevitable.