Red Weather Alerts Lifted After Costa Blanca Battered by Torrential Rain





Costa Blanca, Spain — Red weather warnings that had been in force across much of the southern Costa Blanca were lifted on Saturday, though authorities cautioned that further slow-moving downpours could persist over the coming days.

Amber alerts remained in effect along the eastern coastline — from southern Tarragona to north of Alicante — as well as across Ibiza, Formentera, and parts of Majorca. A wider region remained under yellow warnings.

The severe weather was caused by Storm Alice, named by Spain’s national meteorological agency AEMET, which has been tracking its development over the western Mediterranean in recent days.

The storm has already caused widespread disruption, including flight cancellations and evacuations in Murcia and Alicante, where significant flooding was reported. Yellow weather warnings remained active from Valencia to southern Tarragona.

A DANA-Driven System

Storm Alice is linked to a meteorological phenomenon known as a DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos), or “Isolated Depression at High Levels” — a system capable of producing intense and prolonged rainfall across Spain’s Mediterranean regions.

On Thursday evening, Torrevieja Council issued a red alert after forecasting up to 180 mm of rain in 12 hours, with storms capable of producing 60 mm in just one hour — posing a serious risk of flash flooding and river overflows.

In response, local authorities suspended Friday’s market, closed all municipal parks and gardens, and cancelled outdoor and cultural events, including those at the Teatro Municipal, Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen, Auditorio Internacional de Torrevieja, and the Municipal Conservatory. Childcare centres, nurseries, and kindergartens were also closed.

Local police and the council urged residents to avoid driving due to widespread flooding, while urban transport services were suspended. The Palacio de Deportes “Tavi y Carmona”, managed by the Spanish Red Cross, was opened as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness, accommodating more than 50 individuals overnight.

Authorities Urge Maximum Caution

The Generalitat Valenciana appealed for “maximum caution,” as large parts of the Valencian Community were placed under orange and yellow alerts for heavy rain and storms.

Following a meeting of the Emergency Coordination Committee (CECOPI), Government Delegate Pilar Bernabé warned that the adverse weather was expected to continue through the long holiday weekend.

Bernabé expressed particular concern for the Vega Baja region — historically prone to flooding — where small ravines and waterways can swell rapidly during intense rainfall.

“These channels can cause sudden and severe flooding, especially near Crevillent and along the southern coast of Alicante,” Bernabé said, urging residents and emergency services to remain on high alert.

Government Response and Field Visits

Carlos Mazón, President of the Generalitat Valenciana, travelled to Alicante on Thursday afternoon to monitor the evolving situation. Meanwhile, Bernabé chaired an emergency meeting with the Civil Protection and Risk Assessment Unit (UVR), alongside state agency technicians and police commanders, to coordinate the regional response.

In Torrevieja, Mayor Eduardo Dolón met on Friday with President Mazón and Toni Pérez, President of the Alicante Provincial Council, to assess the damage. The officials visited the worst-affected areas, including the local fire station, before moving on to Orihuela City Council’s Advanced Command Post (ACP), where emergency teams — comprising security forces, firefighters, municipal brigades, and council staff — coordinated operations.

Earlier that day, Mazón held a virtual briefing with Juan Carlos Valderrama, Minister of Emergencies and the Interior, and other members of the Valencian government to review the impact of the storm and assess the ongoing response.

Torrential Downpours and Evacuations

By early Friday afternoon, rainfall remained moderate, with 57.2 mm recorded along the coast, 45.4 mm in urban areas, and 8 mm in the mountains. Conditions deteriorated sharply by evening, as torrential downpours persisted through the night.

By 11:00 p.m., authorities alerted Pilar de la Horadada City Council to a stationary storm cell over the area, prompting activation of an Advanced Command Post at the Local Police headquarters.

Overnight rainfall reached extreme levels — 176 mm in Pinar de Campoverde, 112 mm along the coast, and 153 mm in the town centre — overwhelming drainage systems and turning streets into fast-flowing streams.

The AP-7 tunnel was closed due to flooding, while several local roads, including the CV-925 to Pinar de Campoverde, were blocked by mud and debris. As water levels rose, authorities ordered the preventive evacuation of the most vulnerable neighbourhoods, including Los Campillos, La Almazara, and Los Villenas.

In total, 17 families — 72 people, including 18 minors, two individuals with reduced mobility, and five pets — were relocated to the CIS building, where they remained until conditions stabilised.

Recovery Efforts Underway

On Saturday morning, President Mazón visited Pilar de la Horadada with Ana Serna, Vice President of the Alicante Provincial Council, and Mayor José María Pérez, to inspect damage and review the emergency response. The delegation toured the most severely affected areas, including the El Mojón district, where sandbags were deployed to prevent river overflow, and the Mil Palmeras and Rufines waterways.

By mid-morning, most councils had downgraded their alerts to orange, as conditions gradually improved.

In Orihuela, Councillor for Emergencies Víctor Valverde confirmed that the alert for torrential rainfall had ended after a night of continuous monitoring of rivers and streams.

“Throughout the night, we remained vigilant, especially along the Río Nacimiento and the coastal gullies, as heavy rainfall occurred around midnight near Sierra Escalona and Pilar de la Horadada. Fortunately, the watercourses drained efficiently and without incident,” Valverde said.

Authorities also maintained close watch over the Segura River and El Reguerón (Azarbe Mayor de Hurchillo) due to increased water flow from the Murcia region.

Along the coast, local police, municipal crews, and maintenance teams — supported by external contractors — began clearing debris and reopening roads as floodwaters receded.

Valverde emphasised that, although the red alert had ended, preventive monitoring would continue for several hours to ensure that conditions returned fully to normal.

Meanwhile, Orihuela Mayor Pepe Vegara contacted Pilar de la Horadada Mayor José María Pérez to offer personnel and logistical support following the heavy rains, expressing Orihuela’s solidarity. The city also extended assistance to neighbouring Murcia, particularly the municipality of Los Alcázares, which was also severely affected by flooding.