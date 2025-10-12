Cornerstone Pentecostal Evangelical Church Open Day – 18 October 25





We Have Moved…

We are now in Calle Escultor Ribera Girona 67, Pilar de la Horadada.

For a map please look at our website: pilarchurch.com

Official Open Day Saturday 18th October 2025, 2pm – 7pm

For 15 years we shared a space with our sister Spanish church. Now we have a place of our own, just 5 minutes away, and can offer activities close to our hearts and have a more central role in the community.

Monday: Bible study 17:00 to 18.30

Pilates, Stretch & move 18.00 – 19:00 + optional weigh-in

Tuesday: Youth Club (12 – 17yrs) 18:00 – 19:30

Spanish & English Christian Meditation 19:45 – 20:30

Thursday: Make Greeting Cards etc 10:00 -11:40

Move to Music for Seniors 12:00 –13:00

Friday: Coffee Morning + Intercambio 10:30 -12:30

SHARE Bereavement: lunch 13:00 -14:30

Every other month on a Saturday morning. Next meeting Sat 6th December 2025

And of course our main event of the week: Sunday Service from 11:00am 12:12pm

Fridays 13:00 – 2:30 ish SHARE lunch with us….

Christian meditation. The importance of stillness is articulated by David in Psalm 37:7: “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for Him.” In our busy lives, so many of us struggle to find stillness. Engaging in regular Christian meditation can help foster a profound sense of peace, enabling us to experience God’s love in a deeper way. Psalm 119:11 says, “I have hidden Your word in my heart that I might not sin against You.”

Through meditation, we can move beyond surface-level reading, allowing God’s Word to penetrate our hearts and transform our lives. This deeper engagement helps us truly internalize the teachings in scripture. It serves as a tool to quiet our minds and refocus our thoughts on God, enabling us to cultivate a deeper relationship with Him.

By reflecting on scripture passages, we can recognise and start to eliminate destructive thinking patterns and choose to nurture a mindset of peace. By integrating it into our daily routine, we can transform our spiritual life and cultivate a deeper connection with scripture, with God.

Over time, we discover the profound impact of Christian meditation on our journey of faith. Meditation is a good practice that is encouraged in the Old and New Testament alike, however Christians should be sure our meditative thoughts are fixed on the right things. The ultimate question for any Christian who participates in meditation is: what is at the centre of my meditation focus – self-enlightenment or God-alignment?

Secular meditation encourages reflective thinking, controlled breathing and the practice of accepting your life and thoughts as they are and without judgment. These practices help clear our minds of mental clutter and help us be more present in each moment; they can relieve stress and improve focus. All good practice to improve mental health and stress levels.

Biblical meditation does all of this and more, it has a different focus, application and outcome. Biblical mediation is focused on the words and promises of God. There is a filling instead of an emptying, there is purpose and real peace with a real hope for the future. Try a Christian meditation group at Cornerstone on a Tuesday at 7:45pm.

Come & have a look, ask questions, chat with us

There will be entertainment, nibbles & drinks, as well as an assortment of mini sessions/ information of the activities we offer to the community:

Christian meditation & mindfulness

Prayer Corner

Exercise Class for the not so able

Crafts

Art Appreciation

2 nd Hand Shop

Hand Shop Strategy Games (Youth Club)

Singing in harmony (Youth Club)

Intercambio

SHARE Bereavement

Youth Club: Activities for teenagers

Cindy Fitzpatrick sings live

For more information visit our website: pilarchurch.com