Red Alert in Alicante – Zenia Boulevard Temporarily Closed





Due to a red alert issued by AEMET and the Security Forces for severe weather, including the risk of flooding, hail, and strong winds, Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center will remain closed today as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of all visitors, staff, and tenants.

All shops inside the shopping center will also remain closed while the alert is active. Access to the center or any individual stores is strictly prohibited, even if no public activity is taking place, unless specifically authorized by management in exceptional circumstances.

According to official sources, the red alert is also expected to last from 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on October 10. We strongly advise customers and holidaymakers to avoid visiting the center during this time.

For your safety, please:

Stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Keep up to date with official weather updates from AEMET and local authorities.

from AEMET and local authorities. Follow any instructions issued by emergency services.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding. Zenia Boulevard management will provide updates if the situation changes or the center reopens earlier than expected.

Stay safe, and we look forward to welcoming you back once the alert has passed.