Prosecution Error Leads to Acquittal in Pilar de la Horadada Abuse Case





A procedural mistake by the prosecution has resulted in the acquittal of a man accused of sexually abusing a young woman with a mild intellectual disability in Pilar de la Horadada.

The trial, held in a temporary courtroom of the Alicante Court in Elche, revealed that the prosecution failed to request the reading of the accused’s earlier statements, in which he admitted to a consensual relationship with the victim. As a result, this evidence could not be considered.

The case dates back to the night of October 23, 2021, when the accused, a friend of the victim’s sister, attended a dinner at the young woman’s home. After the other guests left, the accused and the victim were alone in an adjoining area. The victim later claimed he abused her, but her accounts were inconsistent: initially, she told medical staff there was no penetration, later alleging multiple incidents in different locations. Her sister’s testimony also contained contradictions.

Experts confirmed the victim had a mild-to-moderate intellectual disability but found no evidence that she lacked the capacity to give valid sexual consent. The court highlighted these contradictions and uncertainties, ultimately concluding that the facts could not be established beyond doubt and acquitted the accused.

Social and psychological reports noted that while the victim had some cognitive limitations, she retained social and sexual awareness, and the accused could not have known about her disability at the time.