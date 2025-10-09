Orihuela Brings Back the Night of Souls After Two-Year Hiatus





Orihuela City Council is reviving one of the city’s most iconic cultural events, La Noche de las Ánimas (Night of Souls), which returns this October 31 after a two-year absence. The council has launched a €33,038 tender to organize the evening, covering theatre performances, music, lighting, and sound in the historic centre.

The contract is divided into two lots: €9,758 for theatrical animation and performances, and €23,280 for lighting and sound systems. Bids can be submitted until October 20 via the Public Sector Procurement Platform.

A Gothic Tour Through the Historic Centre

The event will run from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., transforming streets and squares—including Plaza Ramón Sijé, Calle Mayor, the Cathedral Cloister, and Plaza del Salvador—into theatrical and sensory experiences. Visitors will encounter performances inspired by Zorrilla’s “Don Juan Tenorio”, stories by Alexandre Dumas and Washington Irving, as well as street acts featuring ghosts, witches, giant puppets, and a staged cemetery. Short, repeated performances ensure audiences can enjoy the full itinerary throughout the night.

Special lighting will illuminate key historic buildings, including the Cathedral, City Hall, and Miguel Hernández Cultural Centre, using coloured lights, smoke, and candles to create a mysterious, Gothic atmosphere. Attendees will also be invited to leave messages on a “tree of remembrance” dedicated to the deceased.

The event will involve professional actors, stage technicians, and support staff, aiming to unite theatre, heritage, and local tradition. Previous editions drew hundreds of residents and visitors to the heart of Orihuela, and the return of the celebration follows criticism over its two-year absence.