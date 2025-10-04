Residents Demand Action as Orihuela Council Signs €800,000 Ravine Cleanup Deal





Dehesa de Campoamor – Coastal residents are pressing Orihuela City Council to clear and maintain the Rio Nacimiento and Barranco Rubio ravines after the municipality and the Segura River Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) agreed to invest €800,000 in urgent riverbed work.

The Costa Campoamor Residents’ Association warned that overgrown vegetation, debris, and urban development are creating serious risks of flooding, wildfires, and public health hazards. Dense undergrowth along the ravines could block drainage during heavy rains, while pests and mosquitoes proliferate in neglected areas. Recent fires in 2023, 2024, and 2025 forced evacuations of nearby homes.

The four-year agreement between the council and the CHS earmarks €480,000 from Orihuela and €320,000 from the CHS to restore urban channels. Planned actions include removing obstacles, stabilizing eroded banks, pruning vegetation, restoring old river meanders, and controlling invasive species.

Residents stressed the urgency of starting work immediately, particularly in areas where new housing developments are planned close to flood-prone riverbeds. “Delays could put lives and property at risk,” the association said.