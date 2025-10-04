Orihuela: How Power Corrupts Leadership and Betrays Democracy





There is an old saying: “If you want to know a person’s true character, give them power.” Nowhere does this ring truer than in Orihuela. Political parties and individual leaders arrive with promises of renewal, pledges of honesty, fairness, and equality, yet too often, the moment they gain power, those principles vanish. What began as a commitment to serve becomes an obsession to control.

Power Changes People

In Orihuela, elections bring a familiar cycle. Candidates campaign on reform, claiming they will listen to residents, distribute budgets fairly, and give equal attention to the city, the countryside, and the coast. Many start with good intentions. But once in office, the taste of power changes everything.

Suddenly, their priorities shift. Instead of serving the people, they serve themselves. Budgets become tools of political favouritism. Decisions are made not for the long-term benefit of the municipality, but for short-term gain, party advantage, or private interest.

Projects are announced with great fanfare but quietly stall or vanish when scrutiny arises. The coast, particularly Orihuela Costa, continues to be starved of resources, while the old power networks in the historic centre are protected.

This is not leadership. It is misleadership — the abuse of authority to maintain control rather than deliver justice, politicians are a Dime a Dozen, BUT, a true Leader is priceless.

From Democracy to Self-Preservation

Democracy is supposed to mean power in the hands of the people. But when leaders abandon honesty, democracy becomes theatre. Elections are still held, manifestos are still printed, speeches are still delivered — but it is all performance. Behind the curtain, the reality is that too many parties and individuals use their position not to represent, but to preserve themselves.

The result is democracy in name only. Ordinary residents feel abandoned. Voices from the 24 pedanias are ignored. Orihuela Costa, home to thousands of residents, and the economic engine of the municipality, is left underfunded and under-policed. Promises of equality are broken, and citizens are treated as a problem to be managed, not as equals to be respected.

Misleading Voting Figures: A Coastal Fantasy

The greatest test of democracy is the vote. Yet here too, honesty is too often sacrificed. Parties not only inflate past results but also mislead the public with exaggerated claims about potential voter numbers, especially on the coast.

It is the duty and the responsibility of a political party to be honest with residents — not to mislead them or give false hope. Yet in Orihuela, we have seen precisely the opposite. Take the last election: PIOC received just over 1,800 votes on the coast, around 48% of those who turned out. Now, its president speaks of 14,000 coastal votes waiting to be mobilised. That is a staggering leap — an increase of nearly 678%, or eight times the number of ballots they actually secured in 2023.

That is not strategy; it is a fantasy. A pipe dream. A fallacy sold by the party to inflate expectations and maintain influence. Numbers matter in politics, but dishonest numbers corrode trust. If parties cannot be truthful about the most basic democratic fact — how many people voted, or could realistically vote — then their credibility collapses.

A Warning to Leaders

The taste of power does not excuse betrayal. Leaders must remember that power is a responsibility, not a privilege. Those who change once in office — who forget their promises, inflate their support, and mislead the public with false voting figures — should know this: the people of Orihuela are watching. Their patience is not infinite.

Conclusion

Leadership without honesty is betrayal. Democracy without honesty is tyranny in disguise. Orihuela deserves better than leaders and parties who change with power. It deserves representatives who remain true to the principles they campaign on, no matter how tempting the privileges of office become.

The lesson is simple: power reveals character — and nowhere more clearly than in the dishonest inflation of voting figures, especially on the coast.