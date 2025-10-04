Eviction Fear Drives British Pensioner to Suicide





The eviction crisis at El Portús Naturist Campsite near Cartagena has escalated into a humanitarian emergency, deeply affecting over 200 long-term residents. Since the arrival of new owners, Newtown Capital S.L., in September 2023, residents have faced aggressive eviction tactics, including demolition of homes without legal authorization and severe restrictions on access to their properties. Many allege that these actions are illegal and have been subjected to intimidation and threats to force them out.

The situation has led to significant mental and physical health issues among residents, including reports of suicides and widespread depression. Residents have been denied basic services such as water, electricity, and medical care, with some being refused entry to their homes or denied ambulance access. The community, once a thriving hub for naturists, has been reduced to a ghost town, with fewer than 10 residents remaining.

Meanwhile, Margaret Stewart, 82, known lovingly as one of “the grandparents” of the site alongside her 89-year-old husband Collin, was discovered lifeless in her home late Friday. Civil Guard officers are investigating, but all signs point to suicide.

Locals say Margaret had been crumbling under the stress of constant uncertainty. “She said she couldn’t bear it any longer,” revealed neighbour Rosa Llopis. “We live every day afraid of losing our homes. Most of us are on antidepressants just to get by.”

The Stewarts had lived at El Portús for 30 years, but neighbours say the couple had become virtual prisoners in their own chalet, terrified that if they left, they might not be able to return. “We’re scared to even step outside,” said one shaken resident.

Now, the tight-knit community is reeling from the death of a woman many saw as a symbol of resilience. For some, it’s proof that the relentless eviction battle is destroying lives.

A tragedy that raises urgent questions: how much more heartbreak will it take before someone steps in?