Caught in the Act in Central Orihuela: €800 Fine for Illegal Dumping





Local Police in Orihuela fined a resident €800 after catching him leaving bulky furniture on Calle Ruiz Capdepón without requesting proper collection. Officers reported that the man had abandoned sofas, armchairs, and even a mattress in front of the Statistics Department.

Police reminded citizens via social media that this type of behavior is both “uncivil” and punishable under the municipal coexistence ordinance. They also stressed that bulky waste collection can be requested free of charge by phone (965 306 178) or email (aseourbano@orihuela.es).

Complaints about illegal dumping and dirty streets are frequent across the city. District III neighbors, covering Plaza Nueva, Obispo Rocamora, and Puente del Rey, have shared photos and videos of overflowing bins and litter—blaming both insufficient cleaning services and irresponsible residents.

The ordinance allows fines up to €1,500 for illegal dumping, €750 for misuse of containers, and €100–€3,000 for not cleaning up pet waste or ignoring leash laws.