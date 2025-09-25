Orihuela Highlights Reality of Trafficking and Prostitution





The Department of Equality of Orihuela City Council, led by councillor Agustina Rodríguez, has launched a series of initiatives to commemorate the International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women, Girls, and Boys, observed on September 23.

According to the International Labour Organization, around five million people worldwide are victims of trafficking for sexual purposes. Rodríguez stressed the urgent need for citizen awareness and institutional action to fight what she described as “a modern form of slavery.”

Two symbolic “street marketing” activities will be staged on September 23. In the morning, from 10:00 to 14:00, the entrance to Orihuela’s weekly market will host “Trafficking: A Supermarket of Women”, highlighting how women’s bodies are commodified in prostitution and trafficking. In the afternoon, from 16:00 to 20:00, Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre will feature an installation called “Awareness Door – Welcome to Exploitation”, simulating the entrance to a brothel to expose the realities of violence, trafficking, and rights violations behind the façade of entertainment.

A third event will take place on October 16 at the La Lonja Auditorium: a technical seminar titled “Prostitution and Trafficking of Women and Girls for Sexual Exploitation.” Speakers include feminist theorist and author Rosa Cobo Bedía and equality expert Agustín Zaragozá, who will analyze the origins, causes, and consequences of prostitution systems and pornography, fostering social debate.

Rodríguez underlined that the campaign particularly addresses male demand, noting: “Without demand, there would be no sexual exploitation. Women and children are not commodities—their lives and freedom are priceless.”

Through these initiatives, Orihuela reaffirms its commitment to combating gender violence, trafficking, and inequality.