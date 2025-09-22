Torrevieja Strengthens Ties at Asturias Livestock Fair





TORREVIEJA, September 22, 2025.

Following their visit to the capital of Asturias, a delegation from Torrevieja City Council—made up of the Salinera Court and councillors Rosario Martínez and Concha Sala—was warmly received in Pola de Siero, a town twinned with Torrevieja as Oviedo is. The mayor of Siero, Ángel Antonio García, welcomed the delegation at the town hall alongside councillors Ana Rosa Nosti and Patricia Antuña.

During the reception, participants recalled the strong ties between Siero and Torrevieja, dating back to 1957 when the choir Siero Musical performed at the third Habaneras Contest in Torrevieja. The twinning between Pola de Siero and Torrevieja was also highlighted. On behalf of Torrevieja, Deputy Mayor Rosario Martínez presented a tray featuring traditional salt-based products, while the Siero representatives gifted the delegation boxes of the popular local sweet Lacasitos, produced in the town.

The delegation later attended the opening of the 40th edition of the Agrosiero Livestock Fair, one of Asturias’s most significant agricultural events. Among the dignitaries present were the Regional Minister for Rural Affairs and Agricultural Policy, Marcelino Marcos, and the mayor of Valdés, Óscar Pérez, who last year served as town crier for the Santa Bárbara festivities organized by the Asturian Centre of Torrevieja.

The visit once again underlined the close bond and mutual affection that have united Siero and Torrevieja for more than seventy years.