Torrevieja Launches Pruning Campaign for Over 5,500 Palm Trees





TORREVIEJA, September 22, 2025.

Torrevieja’s Department of Parks and Gardens has begun an extensive palm tree pruning campaign that will run through September, October, and early November, due to the large number of specimens across the city’s green spaces.

In total, 5,526 palm trees will be pruned throughout the municipality. Most belong to the species Washingtonia robusta (3,833 trees), though work will also cover Phoenix dactylifera, Phoenix canariensis, and some Washingtonia filifera.

The operation requires specialized machinery, equipment, and advanced pruning techniques that go beyond the daily maintenance tasks performed by the city’s contracted teams for public spaces. To ensure efficiency, work crews are moving progressively through the municipality, following a planned schedule to cover each area.

Councillor for Parks and Gardens, Concha Sala, highlighted the importance of carrying out the work now, with cooler temperatures improving working conditions. She also emphasized that pruning not only plays a key role in shaping the city’s landscape but also prepares palm trees in areas where ornamental lighting will be installed for upcoming patron saint festivities and Christmas celebrations.