Orihuela Marks World Alzheimer’s Day with ‘Equalizing Rights’ Manifesto





The City of Orihuela commemorated World Alzheimer’s Day with an institutional ceremony attended by Mayor Pepe Vegara, members of the municipal corporation, and representatives of the Alzheimer’s Families Association (AFA). The central act was the public reading of the manifesto “Equalizing Rights”, prepared by the Spanish Confederation of Alzheimer’s Associations (CEAFA) and presented by psychologist Pedro Gallego and AFA Miguel Hernández director Raúl Alonso.

The manifesto stressed the importance of safeguarding the dignity and rights of those living with Alzheimer’s as the disease progresses. It recalled that nearly 600,000 people in the Valencian Community and about five million across Spain are directly or indirectly affected. For too long, the document argued, patients have been grouped under general categories such as “elderly” or “disabled,” without addressing their specific needs.

Key rights highlighted included: the right to be heard and understood with Alzheimer-specific care; access to accurate diagnosis and effective treatments, including new drugs recently approved in Europe after two decades without breakthroughs; regulated social support adapted to patients and recognition of caregivers through a dedicated statute; and the right to research as a vital path toward future solutions.

Councillor for Health Irene Celdrán reaffirmed Orihuela’s commitment, emphasizing early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and support for families and caregivers. She praised caregivers as “silent heroes” whose dedication embodies love and sacrifice. Celdrán concluded that while Alzheimer’s erases memories, it cannot erase love, urging solidarity and commitment to those living with the disease.