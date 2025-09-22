Long-Awaited Renovation of Seafront Railings Begins in Playa Flamenca and La Zenia





After years of delays, long-overdue improvement works are finally starting on the seafront promenades of Playa Flamenca and La Zenia. Today, the signing of the project initiation report officially marked the beginning of the long-promised refurbishment.

Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, acknowledged the wait: “After years of waiting, we can finally carry out this project and restore these promenades to the condition they truly deserve.”

The renovation goes beyond simple repairs. The outdated railings will be completely modernized with high-quality stainless steel, chosen for its durability and resistance to harsh marine conditions. The project involves replacing all structural posts, repositioning existing horizontal tubes, and adding new ones where required.

With a budget of €195,016.16, the works cover two sections: 767.94 meters in Playa Flamenca and 372.88 meters in La Zenia.

Mestre stressed that the long-delayed action is part of a broader improvement plan for Orihuela Costa: “Our aim is to ensure both residents and visitors enjoy a safe, modern, and well-maintained coastline.”

The long-awaited refurbishment promises to finally deliver on demands from the community, upgrading two of the most popular seaside areas after years of deterioration and calls for action.