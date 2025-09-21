Caleb and Muñoz Shine as Torry Hit Four in Thader derby





BY CHRIS PEACH

Final score: SC Torrevieja 4–0 CD Thader

Derby day in Torrevieja is always charged with tension, and this clash at the Nelson Mandela Stadium didn’t disappoint. SC Torrevieja came into the game under pressure after a disappointing defeat the previous week, while visitors CD Thader arrived buoyed by a confident 3–0 opening-day victory.

Head coach Piquero reacted to Torry’s setback by reshuffling his line-up, switching to a 4-3-3 and bringing in Carmona, Muñoz, Abadía, Caleb, and debutant striker Ismail. The gamble paid off in emphatic fashion.

A lively first half

The opening stages were tentative, with few clear chances. Torrevieja’s first real opportunity fell to Ismail, who rose well to meet a corner but could only direct his header straight at the keeper. On the right wing, Caleb was already showing glimpses of his electric pace, constantly troubling the Thader full-back.

The breakthrough came in the 19th minute, and it was Caleb who delivered it. Latching onto a superb long pass from Carmona, the winger used his speed to burst past his marker before calmly slotting the ball beyond the onrushing goalkeeper from 20 yards. It was a goal of real quality that set the tone for the afternoon.

Torry pushed for a second, with Ismail testing the defence and Caleb continuing to torment his man. The debutant striker came close just before the half-hour mark, meeting another pinpoint cross from Caleb, but the Thader keeper produced an excellent save to deny him.

Right on half-time, Caleb nearly produced something spectacular, letting fly with a thunderous 25-yard volley that whistled inches over the bar. It would have been an early goal-of-the-season contender.

The hosts went into the break deservedly 1–0 up, with Caleb the standout performer in a dominant first-half display.

Thader’s fightback falters

The second half began with Thader showing more urgency. Within a minute of the restart, Torry failed to clear their lines and gifted a glorious chance inside the six-yard box, but the striker sliced wide. Soon after, another header from close range sailed harmlessly over, and the visitors sensed an equaliser was possible.

Worryingly for Torrevieja, Caleb was forced off on 54 minutes with a groin injury following a crunching tackle. Piquero responded by introducing Gálvez and Ramiro, but for the opening quarter-hour of the half it was one-way traffic. Centre-back Paco stood tall, bravely heading clear under pressure as Thader piled on the crosses.

Then, almost out of nowhere, Torry struck the decisive blow. On 69 minutes, Dani Muñoz, who had been growing into the game, produced a wonderful defence-splitting pass to release substitute Gálvez. With only the goalkeeper to beat, he showed selflessness, rolling the ball across for Ismail to tap into an empty net. The debutant’s first Torrevieja goal was greeted with relief as much as joy by the home supporters.

Torry turn on the style

That second goal seemed to drain all fight from Thader, and Torry ruthlessly took control. Just nine minutes later it was 3–0. Again Muñoz was the architect, threading another precise through ball to Gálvez, who this time finished the job himself with a composed curling strike into the far corner.

The icing on the cake came in the 84th minute. Substitute Matias surged down the right before cutting the ball back to the back post, where Muñoz was waiting to smash home from close range. It was a fitting reward for a tireless second-half performance and capped off a superb individual display that included two assists and a goal.

Statement victory

When the final whistle blew, the scoreboard read 4–0 to SC Torrevieja. What had threatened to be a nervy afternoon turned into a derby demolition, with the home fans heading home delighted by their team’s response to last week’s setback.

For Piquero, this was vindication of his tactical shake-up and a clear statement of intent. Caleb’s first-half brilliance set the tone, while Muñoz’s second-half masterclass ensured Torry killed the game in style. Thader, so buoyant a week earlier, were left shell-shocked and outclassed.

Derby days don’t come much better for Torrevieja. A strong first-half, a ruthless second, and four different players making the scoresheet—the Nelson Mandela Stadium witnessed a performance that could prove a springboard for the season ahead.