Orihuela invests €80,000 in resurfacing 9,000 m² of roads in La Aparecida





The Orihuela City Council has invested €80,000 to resurface 9,000 square metres of roads in La Aparecida, as part of its new municipal asphalting plan. Mayor Pepe Vegara, Councillor for Infrastructure Víctor Valverde, and local representative Clemente Martínez Pardo visited the completed works in the Arenal area, Rincón de los Cobos.

The project, which began just two weeks ago, is being carried out across both the town centre and surrounding districts. In La Aparecida, improvements included clearing, milling, priming, patching, resurfacing, and adjusting manholes on a dozen streets in Raiguero de Levante, Raiguero de Poniente, and Rincón de los Cobos.

Councillor Valverde noted that while this plan does not meet all local needs, a second phase will begin later this year or early next year. He highlighted that this is the most significant municipal investment in road resurfacing in La Aparecida since 2007–2011.

Local representative Martínez Pardo thanked the council for keeping its promise, stressing that residents had been requesting this work for decades. Mayor Vegara concluded by calling the plan the most ambitious of the past 20 years in Orihuela and confirmed it will continue in 2026 to reach more streets and neighbourhoods.