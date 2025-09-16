PSOE Demands Answers as Orihuela Faces €591,000 Waste Debt Enforcement





Orihuela, September 15, 2025 – The Socialist Group (PSOE) at the Orihuela City Council has raised concerns following a notice from the Treasurer of the Waste Consortium, setting a September 30 deadline for the city to pay over €591,000 owed to the Consortium. If the payment is not made by this date, the provincial authority will initiate an enforcement procedure, which would add 20% of the principal debt plus interest to the total amount owed.

PSOE is calling on Rocío Ortuño, the councilor responsible for waste management, to explain the delay in paying the city’s contributions as a member of the Consortium. The Socialists highlight that the Consortium’s warning makes clear that failure to pay on time will trigger the enforcement procedure automatically, generating additional costs for the municipality.

The PSOE criticized the council, stating:

“It is illogical that, with an approved budget and allocated funds for these payments, no action has been taken. What problem has arisen that Ms. Ortuño has not authorized the payment, and who will be held accountable now? This is not the first time our group has requested information on debts or costs owed to the Consortium, yet we were never provided answers. Over a year and a half later, it is clear the payments were not made, despite budget provisions and awareness of the debt.”

The Socialists emphasize that the Consortium’s letter is explicit: “Either the City Council pays by September 30, or an enforcement procedure will begin, adding significant costs to the municipality.” They call the delay “indignant”, accusing the government of waiting until legal deadlines are exhausted before taking action, creating unnecessary economic harm for the city.

PSOE urges the council to settle the debt immediately and provide explanations, warning that failure to act could lead to further financial consequences due to administrative inaction.