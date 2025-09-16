PP Demands Action on Torrevieja’s N-332 Bypass After Summer Traffic Chaos





Torrevieja, September 16, 2025 – The Popular Party (PP) municipal group in Torrevieja has submitted a motion for debate at the City Council, calling on the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility to accelerate the tendering of the preliminary project and environmental impact study for sections of the N-332 bypass currently excluded from the ongoing plans.

The motion also requests that the Ministry urgently share the construction project for the N-332 bypass with the Torrevieja City Council, ensuring that connectivity requirements—including links to the CV-95, Torrevieja Hospital, Salinas, and CV-905—are incorporated.

Rosario Martínez Chazarra, spokesperson for the PP group, emphasized that the motion includes a demand that the Spanish government honor its commitment made by Minister of Transport Óscar Puente, who publicly stated that the first phase of the N-332 expansion would be tendered in 2025.

The motion further calls on the government to include funding for the 7.68-kilometer N-332 bypass expansion in the 2026 State Budget, and requests that the agreement be forwarded to both the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility and the Conselleria of Environment, Infrastructure, and Territory.

Traffic Gridlock Persists

Martínez Chazarra highlighted that once again this summer, the N-332 bypass through Torrevieja has suffered daily, severe traffic jams, sometimes reaching total gridlock, while the Ministry has yet to make any concrete progress or provide updates on the project’s approval.

Despite public assurances from Minister Puente to the Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, that the project would be tendered in 2025, the construction plan remains unapproved, calling into question the Minister’s commitment.

Finally, Martínez Chazarra thanked the Conselleria of Environment, Water, Infrastructure, and Territory for offering active participation in coordinating the CV-95 and CV-905 routes with the City Council, which could help expedite any procedures under the Generalitat’s jurisdiction.