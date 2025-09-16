Pilar de la Horadada Invests Over €1.1 Million to Upgrade 41 Playground Areas Across the Municipality





The Pilar de la Horadada Town Council is investing €1,100,999.16 to improve and refurbish 41 playgrounds with surrounding green spaces throughout the municipality. The project is partly funded by the Alicante Provincial Council under the “Plan Planifica 2024–2027”, contributing €606,785.

Coastal area: 24 parks will be renovated

Inland area: 17 parks will be upgraded

All playgrounds will have safety-cushioned flooring, with some also receiving artificial grass, shade sails, and perimeter fencing.

Three new playgrounds will be installed at 30 de Julio, Antonio Gálvez, and Mar Egeo/Alelhí parks.

Highlights of Key Playground Upgrades:

Mar Egeo/Alelhí Park: A large whale-shaped play structure for children aged 3–12 with climbing nets, slides, and six sensory and cognitive panels. A smaller “baby whale” structure for ages 3–6 will also be installed.

30 de Julio Park: A 7.25-meter-tall inclusive multisensory structure for up to 100 children (0–14 years), featuring rope climbing nets, multiple slides, swings (including inclusive seats), sensory panels, and LED lighting.

Antonio Gálvez Park: A whale-skeleton-themed 3D structure for 6–14-year-olds, designed for up to 40 users simultaneously, including climbing nets, rubber platforms, nest-style nets, swings, and interactive panels.

Council Goals:

Replace worn flooring in existing playgrounds

Introduce new play areas with creative, inclusive, and multisensory designs

Promote active play, coordination, and social interaction across all ages

This major investment aims to enhance safety, accessibility, and play experiences for children across the municipality while promoting outdoor activity and social interaction.