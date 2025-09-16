Orihuela Tourism Launches on TikTok, Spotify, and Wikiloc to Reach New Audiences





The Orihuela Tourism Department has embraced modern communication channels to bring the city closer to both visitors and residents. “We want Orihuela to reach all generations, especially younger audiences who increasingly consume information and entertainment on platforms like TikTok and Spotify,” said Gonzalo Montoya, Tourism Councillor.

Connecting Orihuela with 21st-Century Tourism

Orihuela has arrived on TikTok with short, creative, and energetic videos showcasing iconic spots, tourist experiences, and cultural activities. Montoya emphasizes that through this channel, the city aims to strengthen its connection with new audiences and position itself as a modern, diverse, and attractive Mediterranean destination.

On Spotify, users can explore the city through thematic podcasts featuring local history, interviews, and cultural recommendations. The first podcast focused on the Festivities of the Virgen de Monserrate, while the next will celebrate the poet Miguel Hernández on the anniversary of his birth.

In addition, Wikiloc will feature geolocated routes highlighting Orihuela’s natural heritage. This initiative promotes the city as a sustainable and healthy Mediterranean destination, offering outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, and more throughout the year.

By leveraging TikTok, Spotify, and Wikiloc, Orihuela Tourism aims to meet visitors where they seek inspiration: digital platforms and social media. “Tourism has changed,” Montoya notes. “We want to be present so that Orihuela becomes the first choice for culture, heritage, and unique experiences.”

This strategy is part of the department’s inbound marketing initiative, funded by the European Union through Next Generation Funds, helping Orihuela adapt to modern digital consumption habits and position itself as a year-round destination for all ages. All the social media content is shared under the brand Orihuela Turística, reflecting the city’s identity and values.