Orihuela Costa’s First Tanatorio: A Long-Awaited Community Facility





After years of anticipation, Orihuela Costa is finally set to open its first ever funeral home and chapel of rest — a much-needed facility for a community that has long lacked a local place to honour and remember loved ones.

The new Orihuela Costa Tanatorio, built by Pompas Fúnebres Samper S.L., will be formally inaugurated next Thursday by the mayors of Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada. The opening marks the culmination of a five-year journey and delivers a service that residents — both Spanish and expatriate — have been calling for over many years.

A Space for Families and the Community

Located at the corner of Calle Diamante and Calle Amatista in PAU-2, opposite Leroy Merlin, the modern four-storey building has been carefully designed not only as a practical facility but also as a place of dignity, comfort, and reflection.

The ground floor houses essential services such as a reception, administration offices, meeting rooms, two assembly rooms, public facilities, embalming areas, and, most importantly, the chapel of rest. The upper floors provide vigil rooms, staff facilities, a multipurpose hall, storage areas, and a rooftop terrace. Parking and an outdoor garden complete the site.

But perhaps the most significant addition is the new Garden of Remembrance — a serene and landscaped space where ashes can be respectfully stored and beautifully displayed. This area will allow mourners to return and spend time with their loved ones in peace, offering a place of comfort for the community that will endure long after the funeral service itself.

A Family Legacy of Service

Pompas Fúnebres Samper, founded in 1950, has a proud history of serving local families with compassion. In 1987, the company opened the first funeral home in the southern province in Pilar de la Horadada, and in 2009, it added its own crematorium. Since then, it has expanded across the Murcia region while retaining its family values.

At the helm is Francesca Samper, who has managed the company for nearly 30 years and is highly respected within the expatriate community for her dedication and care.

“This is a project Orihuela Costa has needed for many years,” Ms. Samper said. “Our aim has always been to support families at their most difficult times. With the new tanatorio and Garden of Remembrance, we are creating a place for the whole community — somewhere people can find both comfort and dignity.”

Open Invitation to Residents

Following the official inauguration, members of the public are warmly invited to visit the funeral home from Friday, 19 September. Guided tours will be available, led by Ms. Samper and her team, giving residents the chance to see first-hand the facilities designed with them in mind.

The Orihuela Costa Tanatorio is more than just a funeral home — it is a community landmark. For the first time, local families will have a dedicated place in their own neighbourhood to bid farewell, to remember, and to return when they need peace and connection.