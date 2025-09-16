Benejúzar Reveals Poster for the 2025 Fiestas and Pilgrimage of El Pilar





Winning design by Natalia Gil Cabezas unveiled alongside “La Jota de Benejúzar”

Benejúzar, September 15, 2025 – The spirit of tradition and celebration filled the Eloy García López Auditorium last Saturday as Benejúzar unveiled the official poster for the 2025 Fiestas and Pilgrimage of El Pilar.

The honour of designing this year’s poster went to Natalia Gil Cabezas, an artist from Santander, whose work won first place in the 2nd National Poster Contest, organized by the Town Council and the Brotherhood of Our Lady of El Pilar. Her prize included €600 and, more importantly, the pride of seeing her artwork become the face of Benejúzar’s most cherished festivities.

Mayor Vicente Cases spoke about the meaning behind the poster:

“This isn’t just an image—it’s a reflection of who we are as a community. It invites both neighbours and visitors to take part in celebrations that bring us together, define us, and fill us with pride in our roots.”

The contest was introduced last year to encourage artistic expression while shining a light on the long-standing traditions that make the October 12th celebrations so special. Each year, the fiestas bring not only locals but also countless visitors who don’t want to miss this emblematic event.

The evening also celebrated another cultural milestone: the launch of the book “La Jota de Benejúzar”, published by the Department of Culture under Councillor Patricia Rodes. The book traces the history and evolution of the town’s beloved jota, thanks to the dedication of researchers and residents including Francisco José Rodas Juan, Francisco Pertusa Sala, Beatriz Armonía Sala Soriano, Vicente Canales Almira, and María Rosa Ibáñez Costa. Their contributions ensure this living tradition continues to inspire future generations.

Closing the night on a high note, the Folkloric Group El Pilar of Benejúzar took to the stage, filling the auditorium with the vibrant sounds and rhythms of traditional jotas—reminding everyone why these fiestas remain the heart and soul of the town.