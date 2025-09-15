Torry Fall Short in Season Opener at Carcaixent





UD Carcaixent 1–0 SC Torrevieja

Season Opener – Sunday 14th September

Around 30 loyal Torry fans made the 3.5-hour round trip to Carcaixent to witness the season opener under new coach Piqueros. It was a day of fresh beginnings, with four debutants named in the starting XI: Alex and Paco slotting into defence, while Pucho and Gálvez featured in midfield for their first official appearances in Torrevieja colours.

The home side started on the front foot, forcing Torry goalkeeper Pizzaro into action early. After just 10 minutes, he produced a fine save from a close-range header following a Carcaixent corner. Minutes later, a thunderous free-kick from 20 yards beat Pizzaro but rattled the post before Torry scrambled clear.

Torry’s first real chance came in the 17th minute when Matias picked out Morales on the right flank. Morales delivered a teasing low ball across the six-yard box, but it just eluded the sliding Torry attackers.

Captain for the day, Ramiro, found himself walking a tightrope after a rash block in the 26th minute could easily have seen him dismissed for a second yellow. Despite that, Torrevieja grew into the game, keeping possession well, though clear-cut chances remained scarce. Pizzaro comfortably collected a long-range strike on the stroke of half-time to ensure the sides went into the break level.

Half-time: UD Carcaixent 0–0 SC Torrevieja

It was an evenly contested first half, with Carcaixent perhaps edging it in terms of territory and chances, though Torry’s composure on the ball was encouraging.

Disaster struck almost immediately after the restart. Just 46 seconds into the second half, Torry were undone down the left flank. Both Manresa and debutant Alex were beaten, allowing a low cross to find an unmarked Carcaixent player at the back post who tapped home from close range.

Coach Piqueros looked to shake things up: Loel replaced Ramiro on 53 minutes, followed by Caleb coming on for Ernesto two minutes later. Further changes on 81 minutes saw Pucho and Matias make way for Otman and Dani Muñoz.

Carcaixent thought they had a penalty in the 83rd minute when a player went down in a crowded box, but the referee waved away their appeals.

In the closing stages, Torry pushed hard for an equaliser. On 90 minutes, Toro’s long throw was flicked goalwards by Loel, but the home keeper reacted well. Moments later, Loel again met a cross, only to head narrowly over the bar.

Despite the late rally, Torry were unable to find a breakthrough.

Full-time: UD Carcaixent 1–0 SC Torrevieja

Torry battled until the end but can have few complaints about leaving empty-handed. After a promising first half, the second period was one to forget. Once Carcaixent took the lead, they slowed the game down with fouls, time-wasting and constant disputes, which unsettled Torrevieja’s rhythm.

For Piqueros, there were positives to take from his first competitive outing, particularly the confident possession play before the break. The challenge now will be turning that control into clear chances and points. Lessons will surely be learned from this tough opening test.

Next Fixture

SC Torrevieja vs CD Thader (Local Derby), Nelson Mandela Stadium, Saturday 20th September, Kick-off: TBC

Match Report by Chris Peach – Torry Army Secretary & Social Media

Contact: torryarmyfootball@gmail.com