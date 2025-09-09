Wrong-Way Horror on the A-7: Drunk Driver Stopped in Totana





Driver Refuses alcohol test after driving nearly two kilometres against traffic

Totana, Murcia — September 8, 2025.

The Guardia Civil in Murcia has intercepted a 51-year-old man who drove for nearly two kilometres in the wrong direction along the A-7 motorway as it passed through the municipality of Totana.

The driver, a Bolivian national and resident of Lorca, is under investigation for two alleged road safety offenses: reckless driving and refusing to submit to mandatory alcohol tests.

The incident occurred on the A-7 (Algeciras–Tarragona) when a patrol from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Unit in Lorca, operating an unmarked vehicle, detected a car traveling head-on towards oncoming traffic. Recognizing the imminent danger, the officers activated the official Protocol for Wrong-Way Driving on Dual Carriageways.

To prevent a potentially catastrophic accident, the officers accelerated ahead of the wrong-way vehicle, parked their car safely, and crossed the central median on foot to warn approaching motorists of the danger. This manoeuvre also allowed them to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

Upon being intercepted, the driver showed clear signs of intoxication. He was informed of the legal requirement to undergo alcohol and drug testing. However, despite being warned that refusal is a criminal offense, he declined to take the test.

The reckless journey lasted just under two kilometres but was long enough to cause panic among other motorists. In fact, the Guardia Civil received nearly 20 emergency calls from drivers who had witnessed the vehicle heading directly toward them.

Authorities stressed that the man’s actions posed an extreme risk to himself and others. “Driving the wrong way on a motorway is one of the most dangerous situations imaginable and can easily lead to fatal head-on collisions,” a Guardia Civil spokesperson said.

The driver now faces prosecution for reckless driving and refusal to submit to alcohol testing, both serious offenses under Spanish traffic law. If convicted, he could face heavy fines, loss of his driving license, and even a prison sentence.

The Guardia Civil thanked citizens for their swift cooperation and reminded the public to report dangerous driving immediately by calling 112 (emergencies) or 062 (Guardia Civil). Quick alerts, they stressed, are essential to preventing tragedies on Spain’s roads.