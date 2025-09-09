Strong Winter Growth promised at Alicante-Elche Airport





Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport is gearing up for a vibrant winter season, with forecasts pointing to one of its strongest years yet. Following a record-breaking summer, airlines are preparing to offer up to 10.2 million seats between October and March—an increase of 8% to 10% compared to last year, according to early projections from the Costa Blanca Tourist Board.

Much of this boost comes thanks to Ryanair, which continues to expand its operations in Alicante, reinforcing the airport’s role as a major hub for European and Mediterranean travel. Provisional schedules suggest nearly all existing routes will be maintained, while several summer-only destinations—such as Chisinau, Billund, Santander, Bratislava, and Belgrade—will also remain available through the winter.

The outlook is particularly bright in several markets:

Algeria is set to see a 38% rise in operations.

is set to see a 38% rise in operations. Morocco is growing by almost 30%.

is growing by almost 30%. Ireland is projected to gain another 30%.

is projected to gain another 30%. Germany, Belgium, and Poland will also see increases of up to 18%.

This expansion ensures even greater connectivity for both international visitors eager to discover the Costa Blanca and local travellers seeking new destinations year-round.

While some slight adjustments are expected—such as reduced capacity in Switzerland, Norway, and Denmark, or the temporary pause of easyJet’s Athens connection—the overall balance remains strongly positive. In fact, Alicante will soon be highlighted in a joint promotional campaign with the Canary Islands in Athens, aiming to attract even more Greek travellers to the region.

Ryanair, which handles nearly 40% of the airport’s traffic, is expected to play a central role, with an offering that could grow by around 10%. Although final details are still being confirmed, the airline’s continued commitment to Alicante underscores its importance as a gateway to the Mediterranean.

With increased seat capacity, stronger connections to North Africa and Europe, and renewed interest from other major airlines, Alicante-Elche Airport is well positioned for another successful season. Travelers can look forward to more destinations, greater flexibility, and the promise of a lively winter of tourism across the Costa Blanca.