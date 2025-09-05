Torrevieja Launches New School Patrol Unit to Strengthen Student Safety and Prevent Absenteeism





TORREVIEJA (05/09/2025) – The Torrevieja City Council has unveiled a new School Patrol Unit of the Local Police, which will begin operating on Monday, September 8, coinciding with the start of the school year. The unit, made up of two specialised patrols trained as “tutor agents,” will focus on reducing absenteeism, preventing bullying, youth violence, and addictions, while enhancing safety in and around schools.

The patrols will work closely with families, schools, Social Services, the Health Department, and the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, offering both preventive action and educational support. Their tasks include monitoring school entrances, detecting early signs of bullying or abuse, supporting vulnerable families, and giving workshops on responsible internet use, cyberbullying, and violence prevention.

This initiative complements the work of nearly 30 Local Police officers already deployed daily to safeguard Torrevieja’s schools. With around 15,000 students enrolled and an early school dropout rate of under 3%—far below regional and national averages—Torrevieja is positioning itself as a model city in combating absenteeism and protecting minors.

Councillors Ricardo Recuero and Federico Alarcón highlighted that the School Patrol strengthens not only security but also trust, prevention, and education in the community.