Cambiemos Orihuela Presses for Action on Street Cleaning Amid Mounting Complaints





Cambiemos Orihuela will table a motion at the next municipal plenary session demanding that the local government finally enforce the city’s Waste Management Plan, focusing on regular street washing and the cleaning of refuse containers. The party argues that Orihuela has been failing to meet even the most basic standards of urban cleanliness, despite years of promises and rising garbage collection fees.

The issue has become one of the biggest sources of frustration for residents across the municipality. Alongside Cambiemos, the civic platform Unidos por la Costa has been especially vocal in denouncing the lack of systematic street washing, a grievance that has grown louder in coastal neighbourhoods during the summer tourist season. Many residents complain that dirt, stains, and foul-smelling containers have become the norm, tarnishing the image of the city and its beaches.

“The absence of regular washing is not just a question of aesthetics but of public health and the reputation of Orihuela as a destination,” Unidos por la Costa said in recent statements, echoing long-standing complaints that local authorities have ignored.

Cambiemos Orihuela stresses that the Local Waste Plan (PLGRDA), approved less than a year ago, already identified the lack of staff, equipment, and planning as major weaknesses. Yet, they argue, the government has failed to act. Councilor Quique Montero said: “Orihuela cannot wait any longer. Our residents demand clean streets and containers, and after the unjustified rise in waste fees, every euro should go toward improving the service, not into management salaries.”

Both Cambiemos and Unidos por la Costa insist that the solution requires more than temporary measures. They call for a structured program of street washing that covers all areas of Orihuela—not only the main avenues but also secondary streets, neighbourhoods, and coastal districts that feel neglected.

Orihuela is one of the few large municipalities in the Valencia region where waste collection remains municipalized, managed through a public company. The firm has begun investing in new equipment and hiring staff, but critics say progress is too slow and fails to address what they describe as a “historic debt” to residents who have endured decades of neglect in basic street-cleaning services.