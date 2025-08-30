UK Leads Record Summer for Spain’s Tourism





Nearly 64 million international visitors flock to Spain in 2025, with Brits at the top of the list

Spain’s tourism sector is booming. Between January and July, almost 64 million international air passengers arrived in the country, a 6% rise compared to last year, with July alone bringing 11.7 million visitors.

The United Kingdom remains Spain’s biggest source market, accounting for 2.7 million arrivals in July — nearly a quarter of all international air traffic. Italy, France, and growing numbers from China, South Korea, Turkey, Colombia, and Japan also contributed to the surge. Germany was the only major market to see a decline, due to ongoing economic difficulties.

Madrid, Catalonia, the Balearic and Canary Islands, Andalusia, and the Valencian Community were the busiest destinations, with the Valencian region standing out with an 8% increase.

Industry experts predict Spain could welcome a record 100 million international tourists in 2025, thanks to its sunny climate, rich culture, renowned cuisine, and competitive prices.